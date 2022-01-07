But Bruno Lage, the Premier League club’s manager, is still expected to name a strong starting eleven for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie after deciding to try and reach the later stages of the competition following an impressive start to the season.

Lage, whose side are eighth in the table, is expected to hand Fabio Silva an opportunity after being encouraged by the young striker’s cameo appearance during the recent win over Manchester United. Having completed a period in isolation because of a Covid-19 issue, Silva was directly involved in Joao Moutinho’s winning goal and is expected to be rewarded with a more prominent role against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lage, previously Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Sheffield Wednesday, is minded to rest Moutinho and Ruben Neves for the visit of a United team which travels to the Midlands on the back of a four match winning streak in the Championship.

But the Portuguese has spoken openly about his desire to hand Luke Cundle an opportunity, with the 19-year-old midfielder expected to feature this weekend.

One-time United target Dion Sanderson could also take part, having returned from a loan spell at Birmingham City after Lage saw a series of injuries cut Wolves’ defensive options. If those ease before the end of the transfer window, Sanderson could be allowed to complete another stint in the EFL with Bowyer admitting he would be interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to St Andrews.

Bruno Lage must decide whether or not to play Ruben Neves when his Wolves side face Sheffield United in the FA Cup this weekend: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Romain Saiss, who can play in a variety of defensive positions, is on African Cup of Nations duty with Morocco.

Wolves' Portuguese coach Bruno Lage was previously assistant at Sheffield Wednesday: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images