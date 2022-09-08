News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Witnesses 'come forward' as Kyron Gordon's Hull City racism reports investigated

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed witnesses have come forward to the authorities after Kyron Gordon, the young Blades defender, reported racist abuse at Hull City on Sunday.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:33 pm

United's 2-0 victory at the MKM Stadium was overshadowed by Heckingbottom's confirmation afterwards that the defender had reported receiving the abuse in the second half, with Hull and Humberside Police launching investigations as a result.

Confirming statements have been taken since, Heckingbottom said: "We know what happened and I think other people have come forward now. So it’s out of our hands and it’s for the authorities to deal with.

"Action should definitely be taken. Witnesses have come forward which is great and it’s down to the authorities now.

"The good thing is that people feel more comfortable to step up and report now, even if they’ve witnessed it.

"That’s reassuring for me and a sign of improvements in football and society as well. That’s the bit I’ve taken from this."

