Sheffield United windfall on backburner after transfer talks break down

Sheffield United are understood to have inserted a sell-on clause in the deal that took Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Everton

The proposed transfer which would have taken former Sheffield United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle from Everton, has broken down according to reports.

That means that the Blades, at this stage at least, miss out on a fresh cash injection. Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016 for a fee in the region of £1.5m, with then new manager Chris Wilder looking for experienced heads to drag United out of League One. A sell-on clause is understood to have been in the deal which took the would-be England international to Goodison Park.

A reported £40m move to Newcastle had been reported as being close to completion, with Calvert-Lewin believed to be keen on the switch, however, Sky Sports are reporting that the deal has now fallen through.