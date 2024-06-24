Sheffield United windfall on backburner after transfer talks break down
The proposed transfer which would have taken former Sheffield United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle from Everton, has broken down according to reports.
That means that the Blades, at this stage at least, miss out on a fresh cash injection. Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016 for a fee in the region of £1.5m, with then new manager Chris Wilder looking for experienced heads to drag United out of League One. A sell-on clause is understood to have been in the deal which took the would-be England international to Goodison Park.
A reported £40m move to Newcastle had been reported as being close to completion, with Calvert-Lewin believed to be keen on the switch, however, Sky Sports are reporting that the deal has now fallen through.
Calvert-Lewin has a year remaining on his contract at Everton and has had a number of interested clubs monitoring developments. As things stand, the striker could still be sold in this transfer window if the right offer came along. Given Everton’s financial concerns, a sale would appear to be their preference in the summer, rather than allow Calvert-Lewin to leave on a free next year.
