Sheffield United: Why this month represents the best chance of signing in-demand defender
Sheffield United’s best chance of signing James Hill could be gone if they fail to broker a deal for the Fleetwood Town defender this month.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are among a number of clubs to express an interest in the teenage centre-half, whose contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the season.
Although AFC Bournemouth are confident of winning the race, beating Premier League outfits Southampton, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to his signature, United hope the prospect of regular first team football will persuade him Bramall Lane is the best place to progress.
But if Hill does become a free agent, then his value on the open market is likely to be written into any potential salary agreement - something which would increase the already enormous financial handicap United face as they attempt to complete what would be a major coup.
Despite being yet to make an official approach, coaching staff at Bramall Lane have let it be known they are keen on Hill through the usual channels.
Southampton’s bid, which is likely to have been endorsed by their new owners, is thought to be slightly more advanced. Intriguingly, Rasmus Ankersen, previously co-director of football as Brentford, is part of the consortium headed by Serbian tech and telecommunications magnate Dragan Solak which has purchased a controlling stake at St Mary’s. Ankersen was an architect of a recruitment model which saw a number of up-and-coming talents arrive in west London before featuring on the radar of other English teams.