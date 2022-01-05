Sheffield United are interested in Fleetwood Town defender James Hill, who also interests AFC Bournemouth and a host of Premier League clubs

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are among a number of clubs to express an interest in the teenage centre-half, whose contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the season.

Although AFC Bournemouth are confident of winning the race, beating Premier League outfits Southampton, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to his signature, United hope the prospect of regular first team football will persuade him Bramall Lane is the best place to progress.

But if Hill does become a free agent, then his value on the open market is likely to be written into any potential salary agreement - something which would increase the already enormous financial handicap United face as they attempt to complete what would be a major coup.

Despite being yet to make an official approach, coaching staff at Bramall Lane have let it be known they are keen on Hill through the usual channels.