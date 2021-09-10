Sheffield United: Why The Blades remain unsure if Sweden's Robin Olsen can make his debut against Peterborough

The Sweden international was the last of the trio of loan signings United made during the closing stages of the transfer window to report for duty at the Steelphalt Academy, after being called-up for his country’s recent meetings with Spain, Uzbekistan and Greece.

With the first of those two matches being staged at the Friends Arena in Stockholm before Wednesday’s clash in Athens, Olsen has not visited any states on the UK government’s Covid-19 ‘Red List’ which requires travellers to quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

Greece, like Sweden, has been awarded ‘amber’ status, meaning Olsen, acquired on a season long basis from AS Roma, can move about freely so long as he has been fully vaccinated against the virus.

However, he will have been required to pass a test three days before preparing to link-up with Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad and arrange another two days after passing through immigration.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Darren Ferguson’s side, Jokanovic suggested Olsen was scheduled to fly to England on Thursday night - meaning that procedure could take place only hours before kick-off.

Confirming Conor Hourihane, the Aston Villa midfielder and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Morgan Gibbs-White are both set to feature tomorrow afternoon after completing their own coronavirus protocols, the Serb said: “Conor has started working with us. He is ready for the challenge. Morgan has been with us for longer.

“On the other hand, we didn’t start working with Robin. It is new rules, Covid and Brexit. I can not give you an answer if I can use him or not. I need to wait and see.”

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen gestures during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow earlier this summer: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

If Olsen, aged 31, has not received both doses of vaccine then he must remain in isolation for 10 days, undergoing testing on days two and eight.

Recruited as a direct replacement for Aaron Ramsdale following his move to Arsenal, Olsen will be replaced by Wes Foderingham if Jokanovic is unable to name him in his latest squad, with Michael Verrips on the bench.