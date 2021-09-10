Sheffield United: The two key players who could return to action later this month

Although both players will miss tomorrow’s game against Peterborough - and are expected to sit out the forthcoming encounters against Preston North End, Hull City and Derby County as well - Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been informed they could be available for selection when his team visits Middlesbrough on September 28.

After impressing during pre-season, Mousset’s hopes of establishing himself in Jokanovic’s starting eleven were dealt a blow when he limped-out of their defeat by Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the new season. Stevens, a Republic of Ireland international and influential member of the squad which reached the Premier League under the Serb’s predecessor Chris Wilder, has not featured since May because of a knee problem.

“Enda and Lys, both of them in two weeks can probably start working with us again,” Jokanovic said. “The ‘Enda Situation’ was confused because first we thought there would be surgery and then not surgery. But they are coming along and, fingers crossed, they can join in properly in about a fortnight.”

Due to the nature of their injuries - Mousset, whose career at Bramall Lane has been dominated by fitness and off the pitch issues - United are unlikely to rush either the Frenchman or Stevens back into action. Initially, it had been hoped at least one might take part in their EFL Cup third round tie with Southampton. But with some of the vacancies he identified within his squad before last month’s transfer deadline remaining unfilled, Jokanovic is likely to err on the side of caution with two players who, health permitting, could go on to become influential performers during the remainder of the campaign.

David McGoldrick (calf) and Ben Davies (foot) are both doubts for the clash with Peterborough, which United hope will deliver their first league win since being relegated from the top-flight. Despite his hectic schedule during the international break, Stevens’ compatriot John Egan will not be rested for the match which could see Davies’ fellow loanees Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen make their United debuts.

Lys Mousset of Sheffield United was injured against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Enda Stevens has not played since May