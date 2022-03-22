Sheffield United: Why Conor Hourihane is envious of Blades teammates after laughing off Kevin De Bruyne comparisons
Conor Hourihane admits being a little envious of his Sheffield United teammates Rhys Norrington-Davies and Adam Davies as they prepare for a huge World Cup play-off against Austria.
The Blades midfielder is on international duty himself with the Republic of Ireland, but he and John Egan are preparing for a double-header of friendly games against a below-strength Belgium and Lithuania.
Norrington-Davis and Davies are part of former Blades defender Rob Page’s Welsh contingent as they look to take another stride towards this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
“It was mentioned of course, there was no getting away from that,” Hourihane said of his club teammates’ big game.
“They’ve got a big game ahead of them this week for themselves and we would love to be a part of that but you can’t change the past unfortunately.
“It is what it is. Best of luck to Wales for this week, they’ll obviously be right up for that.
“It is disappointing [that Ireland are not there] but it is what it is.”
Kevin De Bruyne is one Belgium player who won't face Egan, Hourihane and Co. after being rested, and Hourihane laughed off comparisons with the Manchester City star made by boss Stephen Kenny after the on-loan Aston Villa pulled off a "De Bruyne cross" against Andorra.
“I think there’s a bit of a difference between me and Kevin De Bruyne, to be honest,” Hourihane smiled.
"In the last couple of camps we feel like we are turning a corner, playing some good stuff and getting some good results. It's an exciting time."