Sheffield United: Who is Kieran Dowell? Everything you need to know about the midfielder linked with the Blades

Sheffield United are in the market for some offensive firepower and if the rumours are to be believed, Kieran Dowell is the man Chris Wilder has his eye on.

Reports suggest the Everton midfielder is close to joining the Blades, so here’s everything you need to know about the England under-21 international.

Kieran Dowell during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Club and country

Dowell started his footballing career at Everton aged seven and progressed through their academy before making his senior team debut in the Europa League in 2014.

He signed a professional contract at Goodison Park shortly afterwards and was named in the senior squad for the 2015/16 season.

After a spell out with an ankle injury, Dowell was handed his Premier League debut in April 2016, when he replaced Ross Barkley in a match against Bournemouth.

Dowell signed a three year contract with the club shortly after his league debut, keeping him with the Toffees until 2019.

For the 2017/18 season, Dowell was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest and became a first team regular.

The 6ft attacking midfielder received praise for his time at the City Ground, where he scored ten goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances.

A hat-trick in October 2017 in a 3-2 win over Hull City was a high point during an impressive loan spell.

Dowell has played for England at every age group from under-16 to under-21 level and was part of the under-20 World Cup winning side in 2017.

Playing style

Blades boss Chris Wilder has been open about his desire to sign a proven Championship player that can add goals to his side for the second half of the season – and Dowell could be the ideal man for the job.

As last season’s goal tally in the second tier proves, he is an offensive threat and a creative force at the heart of the midfield.

Dowell likes to dribble, provide lay-offs, play through-balls and is a set-piece threat.

Could United fans see him at Bramall Lane in the near future?