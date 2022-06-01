Bettis also denied the midfielder, who earlier this month returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers following a hugely successful loan, could have been recruited for the start of the previous campaign after telling journalists soon after his arrival in August he had been the subject of an approach nearly six weeks earlier.

Aged 22, Gibbs-White emerged as the driving force behind United march into the Championship play-offs under Paul Heckingbottom, having been persuaded to move to South Yorkshire by the former Barnsley chief’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

But following a slow start to the transfer window, the United were already 11 points behind the automatic promotion places by the time Gibbs-White reported for duty at Bramall Lane, with their climb into the top six only gathering momentum following Heckingbottom’s appointment in November.

"I think he was really pushing to go out on loan because he knew he wasn't going to play,” Bettis said. "I think Morgan's a problem if he doesn't play, I don't think he's the nicest person to have around if he doesn't and I quite like that in a character. I think he was pushing to go out and they were unsure.”

Gibbs-White scored 13 goals in 40 appearances for United and also recorded 10 league assists before rejoining Bruno Lage’s side. After suffering an injury before Christmas, he confirmed Lage had wanted to recall him during the winter transfer window but relented after learning Gibbs-White was intent on fulfilling his obligation to United. Speaking to The Star before United lost their play-off semi-final to Nottingham Forest, he described his team mates as being like “family”.

Disputing the notion that Gibbs-White could have been acquired earlier, Bettis said: "We got a phone call the day before we signed him.

“That morning we got the call and me and Slav did a Zoom call with him and his family and his agent that night and convinced him to sign so he came the next morning and did it. We wanted him the previous season as well.”

