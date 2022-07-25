Dan Gosling, the former Everton, Newcastle and AFC Bournemouth defender, used an interview with a regional newspaper to launch a series of scathing attacks on what he regarded as the factors behind the Hertfordshire club’s demise.

Criticising how Edwards’ predecessor Claudio Ranieri prepared for matches - “five aside games day after day…you don’t learn anything from it” - and also branding the Italian’s replacement Roy Hodgson’s tactics as uninteresting, Gosling saved his most damning comments for Ozan Tufan; recruited on a short-term basis from Fenerbahce.

Emmanuel Dennis, Maduka Okoye and Dan Gosling of Watford look on from the subs bench during a pre-season friendly between Watford and Southampton: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“They signed Tufan on loan from a Turkish club,” Gosling told the Watford Observer. “He was here on loan: Is he really going to care if the club goes down? He knew that whatever happened, he could go back to wherever he came from.

“He’s never played English football at all, never played here, never played in the Premier League. He wasn’t bothered and he wasn’t that fit either.”

Edwards replaced Hodgson at the helm earlier this summer, after steering Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. Rovers issued a terse statement confirming Edwards’ departure, effectively accusing both him and Watford of negotiating behind their backs.

Dan Gosling could face Sheffield United at Vicarage Road

But Gosling, who was cut from Watford’s squad during the second half of the previous campaign, believes Edwards is already making his mark.

United travel to Vicarage Road on August 1st, with the fixture being broadcast live on television. It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since December 2019, when they played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Bramall Lane.

“It was a real disgrace, easily the worst dressing room I’ve been a part of,” Gosling said, referring to last season. “So now that we’re clearing the decks and trying to build something new, it’s refreshing.”