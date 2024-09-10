Sheffield United bracing themselves for potential transfer approach after turning down deadline-day bid for season’s most impressive performer

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United supporters breathed a big sigh of relief when last month’s English transfer deadline passed without any of the Blades’ key stars being prised away from Bramall Lane. But the window is still open for business in certain areas of the footballing globe, with the Blades bracing themselves for a potential follow-up bid for arguably their most impressive player of the season so far.

Midfielder Vini Souza has impressively turned around his United fortunes, going from boo-boy last season to a key part of their unbeaten start to the new Championship campaign. Boss Chris Wilder admitted recently that Souza has probably been United’s best player so far this term, with Oliver Arblaster a close second, and his ability and form has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Souza was linked with Italian giants AC Milan and Turkish side Fenerbahçe during the summer transfer window, with Selahattin Baki - the former United board member who later held a vice-president position at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium - confirming that Fener made an offer for Souza on deadline day. Baki is now involved in a transfer role at the United World group, which United owner Prince Abdullah uses to manage his portfolio of football clubs.

Although the undisclosed offer for Souza was rejected, the transfer window in Turkey is still open until Friday and so José Mourinho’s men could feasibly return with another offer before their deadline. It would be a huge decision for United to even consider selling Souza at this point, when they are already light in midfield and cannot even attempt to sign a ready-made replacement until January, while the player himself recently admitted he “doesn’t care” about speculation linking him with a move away following last season’s relegation.

"It's true, I had so many clubs [interested] but this is for my family and I enjoy my friends here. We enjoy Manchester and Sheffield, every place. Because I know I have good relationships and every day off, we're together. I don't care about other clubs, if it happened or not. I really don't care."

As things stand Souza, who planned to return to Brazil during the international break, is expected to feature on the teamsheet on Friday when United return to Championship action away at Hull City.