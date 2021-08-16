Jokanović fielded four forwards from the start of United’s game at Swansea on Saturday, with a fifth in Oli McBurnie later coming off the bench as United failed to find their first league goal of the Serb’s reign.

Brewster was fielded in a wide position on his return to south Wales, before being withdrawn with just over 10 minutes of the game remaining.

And Jokanović said: “We are not dangerous enough in the final third, all of our supporters can see that, and we need to definitely improve in that area.

“We are looking for improvement. I have a lot of strikers and try with some of them to play in different positions.

We can look in the market but the market will close soon and we need to improve ourselves. I want to be optimistic, I trust there will be a benefit at the end and I hope goals will arrive soon.”

Brewster initially lined up on the left of a three-man attacking force supporting Billy Sharp, with David McGoldrick in the ‘No.10’ role behind Sharp and Oliver Burke starting wide on the right wing.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United finds space against Swansea: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I tried to look for some more pace and faster players,” Jokanović added on the former Liverpool man, who scored his first goal in United colours last midweek in the EFL Cup win over Carlisle United.

“He has that and can adapt himself to play in different positions. We are talking with him and working with him.

He can still be at a better level but we have to try and find a solution and one of those solutions could be Brewster a little more wide.

We tried to play with three strikers and didn’t’ find enough benefit so we tried with two and we are still searching for what is the best way for us.”