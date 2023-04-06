News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United warned they must up their points per game average to secure automatic promotion

Despite averaging nearly two points per game in Championship competition so far this season, Sheffield United have been warned they must improve that figure in order to make sure of winning automatic promotion.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Manager Paul Heckingbottom delivered the message as his second placed side prepares to face the division’s bottom club Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane tomorrow afternoon before travelling to leaders Burnley on Monday.

United enter the meeting with the visitors from Lancashire having won all of their last three outings, with one of those victories coming against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, Heckingbottom is still not satisfied with some aspects of United’s recent performances and, with Middlesbrough and Luton Town hoping to overtake them during the closing stages of the campaign, told The Star: “We’ve got to improve and get better, without a doubt. There’s things we have been working on, where I believe we can do that, for sure.”

Returning 1.92 across the course of the campaign, United’s PPG stands at 1.6 since the beginning of February. Middlesbrough, in third, and Luton, who are behind Michael Carrick’s side on goal difference alone, have both recorded exactly two across the same period. They face each other at Kenilworth Road on April 24th, 48 hours after United meet Manchester City in the semi-finals of the cup.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ve got to up certain aspects of what we do,” Heckingbottom said. “As I say, there’s things we can do much more effectively, even though the lads are obviously still doing a lot right. We’ve got to aim to do that.”

Sheffield United are second but must get even better to achieve promotion, they have been warned: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United are second but must get even better to achieve promotion, they have been warned: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants more from his team: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants more from his team: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Sheffield United face Shaun Maloney's Wigan Athletic team next: Tom Dulat/Getty ImagesSheffield United face Shaun Maloney's Wigan Athletic team next: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
