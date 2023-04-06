Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has urged Bramall Lane’s supporters to help his squad exploit the fact that five of its next six league outings are at home, as the race for automatic promotion from the Championship enters its final phase.

Forced to revise their schedule after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, where Manchester City lie in wait later this month, United play the first of that vital sextet when Wigan Athletic visit South Yorkshire tomorrow.

Having reminded that the race to finish second behind runaway leaders Burnley is still delicately poised, despite seeing United move six points clear of third placed Middlesbrough with eight matches remaining, Heckingbottom believes the way the fixtures have fallen could work to their advantage; providing the fans help his players create a formidable atmosphere.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to hear the crowd: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“With five out of the next six at our place, we need to make the most of that,” he told The Star. “I want to make everyone know how important it is that we make our place a fortress. I know that’s a cliche but it’s definitely true.

“We will always try and perform in a way that gets people out of their seats. That’s our part. But we also need that energy and that drive when things aren’t going our way, which is going to be inevitable at times. And that’s where our fans really come in.”

With defender Max Lowe recently outlining the positive impact backing from the crowd can have upon performances, Heckingbottom admitted he “first became properly aware” of the role it can play during United’s win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Five of Sheffield United's next six Championship matches are at home: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Serving a touchline ban at the time, the 45-year-old said: “That was when it really hit home with me, when I was in the stands myself. The reaction when we got the goal was something else, you could see it driving the lads on. But when it became even more apparent was when they (Spurs) brought Harry Kane on, to try and get back into what was already a really difficult game for us. The fans just cranked it up even more and that helped us see it through. You could really feel it.”

