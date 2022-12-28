Sheffield United have been warned that Blackpool won’t “roll over” for them at Bloomfield Road on Thursday evening as they look to keep up the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley with three more points.

The game pits second against 22nd in the second-tier standings with the Sky TV cameras in attendance and a large following coming over from South Yorkshire, with the away end sold out.

United are keen to continue their positive momentum and register their fourth win from four games since the Championship season resumed earlier this month and while Sonny Carey admits Paul Heckingbottom’s side are one of the best they have faced so far this season, the midfielder has warned United they won’t have an easy evening on the coast.

"I'd say they're up there,” Carey said. “They're up there in the table and one of the favourites to go up, but we've showed we can battle against them when we played them away and went down to nine men in that game.

"But we battled really well and got a point away, so hopefully we can make it three on Thursday. Everyone gets up for the games because the big teams think they're going to turn up and win easily.

“But we as a group are not like that. We're not just going to roll over. We face the challenge and we've done well against the big teams."

A final-whistle melee broke out when Sheffield United and Blackpool last went head-to-head: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Michael Appleton’s side have taken a point away at leaders Burnley and also beaten Watford at Bloomfield Road this season, taking a point from Hull on Boxing Day despite being reduced to 10 men when ex-Wednesday man Jordan Thorniley was shown a straight red card in the second half.

“We know what [United] are about,” Carey added. “We played them away, played really well and got a point, so we go into every game trying to get the three points.

Obviously [being on Sky] adds a few extra eyeballs to the game and there will be a lot of people watching. But we've been on Sky many times before so we know what it's about. We're just going to stick to what we're doing and what the gaffer has told us and hopefully pick up a win."

