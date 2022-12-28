News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United to take bumper following to Blackpool as ticket warning issued to fans

Sheffield United will be backed by over 4,000 fans when their side take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Thursday.

By Danny Hall
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 11:37am

The Blades have confirmed that away tickets for the game have now completely sold out, with United having been issued 3,474 seats in the away end on the coast.

“Tickets for our game against Blackpool tomorrow evening have now completely sold out,” a United statement today read. “Blades supporters are strongly advised not to travel without a valid match ticket.”

Any tickets paid for but not collected from Bramall Lane by 10am on the day of the game will be sent to Blackpool to collect to collect, from the white away booth located at the southeast of the ground.

United say it is “vital” that fans who have ordered tickets to be delivered to their home address contact the Bramall Lane box office by 12pm on Thursday if they haven’t arrived in that morning’s post.

A general view of Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool Football Club, ahead of Thursday's clash with Sheffield United (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)