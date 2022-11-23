Sheffield United: Wales goalkeeper Adam Davies in the middle of World Cup protest
Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies has found himself at the centre of a protest about FIFA’s decision to ban teams from wearing OneLove armbands at the World Cup.
Wales, who selected the 30-year-old in their squad for the tournament, opted to fly rainbow coloured flags at their training base ahead of Friday’s game against Iran after both they and England were threatened with sanctions by the governing body about their planned display of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.
A large flag, designed to deliver a similar message, was also on display at the complex where former United defender Robert Page and his men are staying.
Same sex relationships are outlawed in Qatar, where the competition is being staged, with many nations also expressing concerns about the country’s treatment of migrant workers.
Although both the FAW and the FA relented, Wales used their first open session since drawing with the USA to register their opposition to the governing body’s stance. Germany, whose players collapsed their mouths before being beaten by Japan, and Denmark have both suggested they could take legal action to try and overturn FIFA’s ban.
The decision to backtrack in the face of pressure from officials in Zurich has been criticised by many supporters and television pundits alike, with ITV Sport’s Ian Wright telling viewers that “Protest does not come without risk” - a sentiment endorsed by his colleague Roy Keane.
Davies, who rejoined United at the beginning of the season, was an unused substitute during Wales’ clash with the Americans. Iliman Ndiaye, his colleague at Bramall Lane, has also travelled to the Middle East with Senegal.