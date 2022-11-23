A large flag, designed to deliver a similar message, was also on display at the complex where former United defender Robert Page and his men are staying.

Same sex relationships are outlawed in Qatar, where the competition is being staged, with many nations also expressing concerns about the country’s treatment of migrant workers.

Although both the FAW and the FA relented, Wales used their first open session since drawing with the USA to register their opposition to the governing body’s stance. Germany, whose players collapsed their mouths before being beaten by Japan, and Denmark have both suggested they could take legal action to try and overturn FIFA’s ban.

The decision to backtrack in the face of pressure from officials in Zurich has been criticised by many supporters and television pundits alike, with ITV Sport’s Ian Wright telling viewers that “Protest does not come without risk” - a sentiment endorsed by his colleague Roy Keane.

Wales and Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies gives a press conference at the Al Saad SC in Doha: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

A rainbow flag with the Wales' blazon is displayed at the Al Saad SC in Doha: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images