But the moment, when the group he helped establish was announced as winners of the Football Supporters’ Federation’s Fans for Diversity Award, is still a bit of a blur.

“To be shortlisted and invited down to London was a win in itself,” he tells The Star, describing what happened during the ceremony at one of the capital’s swankiest new hotels. “When they read our name out, for a second or two, I was thinking: ‘Wait, did they say us?’ Fortunately Amy Hood, Sheffield United’s equity, diversity and inclusion manager who was my guest, looked at me and smiled: ‘James, they said Rainbow Blades. You’d better stand up.’ I don’t think it sunk in properly until the next morning, when I got up and saw the trophy standing there in my room.”

The honour marked the latest step in what has been a remarkable two-and-a-half year journey for Rainbow Blades, whose mission statement outlines its intention to become “a friendly, welcoming and inclusive fan group for all LGBTQ+ communities and (their) allies.” Membership now stands at well over 500, with many of those who subscribe to the organisation’s core values taking part in the various events and campaigns which captured the imagination of the FSF’s judges.

Asked to identify Rainbow Blades’ biggest success so far, Laley struggles to provide an answer: “That’s a tough question. A really tough question. Because there’s been so many.” But when pushed, he chooses something many folk might regard as abstract but which, on the terraces and streets surrounding Bramall Lane, has delivered tangible results.

“You look at big things, like the Rainbow Laces project and trying to help promote the message behind that. But for me, it’s the positive impact we’ve had on so many Blades. LGBTQ+ fans can now be their authentic selves inside the ground. There’s so many allies who support us and are visible, helping to create safe spaces and for LGBTQ+ supporters such as our match day socials at the Spirit of Sheffield (bar). We’ve reached out to individuals, groups and organisations that are not necessarily associated with Sheffield United or Rainbow Blades and have still been able to have a really positive impact. It’s great that we’re seen as an inspiration for inclusion.”

With that in mind, the decision to stage this year’s World Cup in Qatar does not sit comfortably with Rainbow Blades or, Laley reminds, others concerned with promoting respect and equality.

“It’s clear that we, and really any other inclusive group, are disappointed. I think you would be hard pushed to find anyone that agrees with FIFA’s dubious decision to award it to Qatar but it happened and it is going ahead.”

Sheffield United's players show their support for Rainbow Blades: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Nevertheless, Laley hopes that by taking place in a country where homesexuality is prohibited and the law fails to recognise same sex marriages, civil unions or domestic partnerships, the tournament will help provoke debate and change.

“The initial awarding of the World Cup and the circumstances behind that obviously sends the wrong message,” he says. “But I do hope that positive conversations and changes can come from this. We have seen, and you’ll continue to see, sensationalist headlines. But talk is cheap without action and that action does have to come from the very top of football.”

While FIFA continues to struggle with the fall-out from its controversial choice of host nation for arguably the greatest sporting show on earth, Rainbow Blades have found United’s hierarchy, coaching staff and first team players to be a much more sophisticated and welcoming audience.

“Sheffield United have been a shining example from the very start,” Laley reveals. “The support from them has only grown and strengthened as time has gone on.

James Laley, of Rainbow Blades (left), receives their award at the FSF's annual ceremony in London this week

“This is support from all areas as well. The board, club and foundation staff and players. We have an ongoing open dialogue, meetings to discuss future campaigns or other areas we would like to focus on.”

“It's a two way street of ideas,” he continues, highlighting how members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad have thrown their weight behind many Rainbow Blades events. “It's a relationship built on support, respect and trust. This means everything to a supporter's group. To have the full backing of your club is what you want and shows the commitment and willingness to make change happen is there. It does not go unnoticed by our members or the wider footballing community.”

So what is the best bit of help United have provided? Again, Laley prefers to speak in broad rather than specific terms. For, given that both he and his fellow committee members volunteer their time, good reason.

“I might be repeating myself but it's the willingness to do everything that is possible to support Rainbow Blades, shine a light on LGBTQ+ inclusion and make a real tangible difference at Bramall Lane. That’s the best help. That’s the type you want.”

Rainbow Blades have grown quickly since being founded two and a half years ago

Laley took to social media to admit he was “nursing a sore head” the morning after the FSF’s annual ceremony; the biggest and most prestigious of its kind in the country.

“I just feel so proud. Look how far we have come in just two and a half years. To win a national award at the largest fan-led awards in the country is a stunning achievement for everyone associated with Rainbow Blades and Sheffield United Football Club.