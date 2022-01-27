The 29-year-old, who has been capped twice by Wales, became United’s first signing of the January transfer window on Tuesday when he penned a deal until the end of the season, with an option to extend his stay beyond then.

Davies had featured 15 times for Stoke in all competitions this season, keeping six clean sheets, but was allowed to leave this month before becoming a free agent in the summer.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to relegation-threatened Peterborough, Davies, who is expected to start life at Sheffield United behind Wes Foderingham in the pecking order, shed further light on how his return to South Yorkshire materialised.

“I spoke to my agent and heard there was a little bit of interest, so I wanted to get it done as soon as possible,” said the former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday stopper.

"It took just over a week. The clubs were back and forth a little bit and then we got it done.

"There was a situation at Stoke where I wasn’t playing at that time. I payed 12 games then got dropped, then this opportunity came up to come up here and challenge for the number one jersey here.

Adam Davies of Stoke City punches the ball clear during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Peterborough United at Bet365 Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

"What a huge club to come into, it’s a really exciting prospect for me.”