Sheffield United vs Birmingham City: 9 men wanted by police following city centre disorder and criminal damage

South Yorkshire Police have shared the images of nine men they want to identify following football fan clashes and criminal damage in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:43 BST

Officers are investigating criminal damage caused during the mass disorder involving football fans following Sheffield United’s home match against Birmingham City FC on October 1, 2022.

It is reported disorder broke out on Bramall Lane, London Road and Hill Street in Sheffield city centre at around 5pm on the day of the match, after the game had finished. South Yorkshire Police have said criminal damage was caused to buildings and vehicles as a result of the clash.

Officers have released the images of nine men, identified by numbers ranging between one and 11, they would like to identify and speak to. Anyone who recognises the men should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 330 of May 10, 2023.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can give information anonymously and in confidence to the independent charity Crimestoppers, either by completing a form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

Police want to identify nine men in connection to football disorder and criminal damage in October 2022.

Wanted men

Police want to identify nine men in connection to football disorder and criminal damage in October 2022. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Can you help police identify these men?

No.1

Can you help police identify these men? Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Can you help police identify these men?

No.2

Can you help police identify these men? Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Can you help police identify these men?

No.4

Can you help police identify these men? Photo: South Yorkshire Police

