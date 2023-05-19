South Yorkshire Police have shared the images of nine men they want to identify following football fan clashes and criminal damage in Sheffield.

Officers are investigating criminal damage caused during the mass disorder involving football fans following Sheffield United’s home match against Birmingham City FC on October 1, 2022.

It is reported disorder broke out on Bramall Lane, London Road and Hill Street in Sheffield city centre at around 5pm on the day of the match, after the game had finished. South Yorkshire Police have said criminal damage was caused to buildings and vehicles as a result of the clash.

Officers have released the images of nine men, identified by numbers ranging between one and 11, they would like to identify and speak to. Anyone who recognises the men should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 330 of May 10, 2023.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can give information anonymously and in confidence to the independent charity Crimestoppers, either by completing a form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

