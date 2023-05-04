Sheffield United are set to take to the streets for Sheffield next week on an open top bus to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield Council has confirmed that the club will mark the end of a successful season with a victory parade on Thursday May 11, between 5.30pm and 8pm, after they sealed their promotion with a 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

The open top bus, which will take the team’s players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, leaving Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

With the route closed to traffic, the open top bus will travel at walking pace to allow Sheffield United to greet people along the route.

A date has been set for an open top bus celebration for Sheffield United's promotion to Premier League. Picture shows Blades players after their win over West Bromwich Albion sealed promotion. PIcture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Blades supporters can join in the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a traffic free fanzone, where the team will be presented to share their success and mark the occasion with loyal fans. After the parade, the team will attend a civic reception at the Town Hall.

Lord Mayor, Sioned-Mair Richards said: “Congratulations to Sheffield United on their promotion. The victory parade is a fantastic opportunity for the team and fans to come together to celebrate the team’s success and we will be honoured to host the Blades at the Town Hall.

“I’d like to remind fans to respect the city, each other and security staff if they’re coming into the city centre to watch the victory parade.”

United’s chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, said: “Our thanks to Sheffield City Council for affording us the opportunity to celebrate our achievement with the people of the city.

“No doubt it will be a special event, we hope thousands of Unitedites will turn out to enjoy the moment with the players and management staff who have worked tremendously hard to secure this promotion.”

The bus will travel at walking pace accompanied by stewards to ensure people’s safety. People along the route are asked to adhere to the following: