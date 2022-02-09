Victory was United’s fourth in a row as they moved 10th, with two games in hand on sixth-placed Nottingham Forest – who are still to come to Bramall Lane later this season.

Here’s how these Blades fans reacted on social media...

@helenmarie88: Anyone else bursting watching that team and Hecky thank fans after match

Oli McBurnie and John Egan of Sheffield United applaud the fans after their 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@Cossy1991: What a goal that second was don’t know exact figures but it was somewhere around 1,000 first touch passes before the goal

@LWCon_86: Sign of a good side in good habits, that. #SUFC far from their best but did enough to grind it out without ever really putting the throttle down. Sharp again doing the business. Norwood excellent in the middle once more.

@The_Bladesman: Billy Sharp has scored six goals from open play in nine league games under Paul Heckingbottom, as many as he's scored in the previous 61 before Hecky's arrival.

@calcutler: This is promotion form! The team are hungry for success. And the football we play at times is like prime Brazil! dare I say it?.. f*** it, the Blades are going up

@Louisbladee: Billy Sharp best player ever with a United top on, and ya can’t tell me different! Unreal tonight that second goal was filth

@adz6786: Thought Andy Carroll reffed game pretty well

@josephclift: Felt a bit like we were sleepwalking towards a draw in that second half as some sloppiness crept in on the ball. The 2nd couldn’t have come at a better time, and just a wonderful team goal and finish by Sharp

@JoeSYblade: I've not had a players name on my Utd shirts ever, I think next season I'll have Sharp. What a beautiful man

@AshCooper_1: That second goal is frightening, build up and finish

@tyronej1984: We’ve got our Blades back.

@Stentysheffield: Now extend Billy’s contract fgs!

@FletchRadio: As the song goes - we’re on a roll. From the first goal we dominated most of that. Deserved win. Could have been more than 2 again. Bring on Saturday.