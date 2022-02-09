Billy Sharp celebrates after scoring his and Sheffield United's second goal against West Brom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion ratings: 'Untroubled', 'Superb' - How we rated Blades players in Baggies victory

Sheffield United issued another statement of their promotion credentials tonight when they beat fellow Premier League hopefuls West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:55 pm

Skipper Billy Sharp was the hero again, scoring in either half to secure victory, while Morgan Gibbs-White also made his long-awaited return from injury as a second-half substitute.

But there was an injury scare for the Blades when David McGoldrick, who was influential throughout, had to be helped off in the second half after picking up an unspecified knock.

The Blades are now level on points with the Baggies, who spanked them 4-0 at the Hawthorns earlier in the season. But Heckingbottom’s Blades have shown they are made of much sterner stuff.

This is how we rated the Blades’ players on an impressive evening at Bramall Lane…

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Relatively untroubled throughout the game, save for the odd routine save that he eats up for breakfast. Was confident and decisive coming off his line to punch balls away too

Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales

2. Jayden Bogle 6.5

Kept his place at right wing-back after his impressive displays of late, but couldn't hit those same heights in the first half. Improved in the second and tested Johnstone with a well-struck left-footed effort, which the England 'keeper did well to keep out with a strong hand

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales

3. Chris Basham 7.5

Early on on his 300th league appearance for United he cut inside, exchanged nice passes with McGoldrick and then had a go on his left foot. He couldn't trouble Johnstone, but it signalled United's intentions. Had a let off when he gave the ball away to Livermore, but Egan did well to bail him out

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

4. John Egan 7.5

Facing the difficult task of marking the awkward and strong Carroll, the former Newcastle man barely had a sniff all night

Photo: Mike Egerton

Photo Sales
Billy SharpBladesBramall LaneDavid McGoldrick
Next Page
Page 1 of 4