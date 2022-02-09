Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion ratings: 'Untroubled', 'Superb' - How we rated Blades players in Baggies victory

Skipper Billy Sharp was the hero again, scoring in either half to secure victory, while Morgan Gibbs-White also made his long-awaited return from injury as a second-half substitute.
But there was an injury scare for the Blades when David McGoldrick, who was influential throughout, had to be helped off in the second half after picking up an unspecified knock.
The Blades are now level on points with the Baggies, who spanked them 4-0 at the Hawthorns earlier in the season. But Heckingbottom’s Blades have shown they are made of much sterner stuff.
This is how we rated the Blades’ players on an impressive evening at Bramall Lane…
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor