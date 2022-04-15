Sheffield United v Reading: Managers' reaction as Tom McIntyre scores dramatic winner
Sheffield United missed the chance to consolidate their play-off push this afternoon when they lost 2-1 Reading at Bramall Lane.
This is what both managers had to say after the dramatic late victory for Reading.
Blades v Reading LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 18:18
PH on his side’s ‘sin'
We didn’t have openings because of how they defended. If we hadn’t committed the sin of conceding in the first half it would have been different in the second half.
PH on the two changes
Flecky has a little groin issue that hopefully clears up for Monday, it’s pointless taking the risk. We wanted three men up top to have more forward passing options. Our best moments first half were the runs in behind or the diagonal ball to the wing back but we didn’t do it often enough and we didn’t use the outside centre-halves who were spare to get us up the pitch quick enough.
PH continued
We can affect us but they came and affected the game how they wanted it. 10 men behind the ball and a threat on the counter, maybe scared us into our defenders being a bit cautious. We know how they wanted the game to be set up and it was how they wanted it to be in the first half.
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction
We knew how tough it was going to be. We’ve watched a lot of Reading and the game didn’t surprise us one bit. We knew they’d be tough to break down and a threat on the counter and we’d have to be patient. We had to make changes at half-time, then we made further changes and were patient, kept going, got back in which we deserved and then paid the penalty with a bit of naivety.
Paul Ince on Reading’s winner
To respond after conceding that late goal says everything about this team. I’m looking at them in the first half and thinking how are they where they are? They have a spirit and togetherness and to go and get the winner shows everything you need to know about this group of players.
PI continued
We had big chances, and could have put the game to bed. We just had to be more ruthless. Our football deserved to be rewarded with more goals and to be fair to Paul, he said the best team won. I like that, a lot of managers talk rubbish after the game but he said we were the better team and deserved to win, which I thank him for.
Paul Ince’s reaction
It was it was a fantastic performance from the boys. They’ve been progressively getting better, today was the best I’ve seen them play under me. It had al the components. Defending well and we cut them apart with the ball. It was a proper team and that’s what you need against these top teams. Sheffield United are a top team, they haven’t lost here for so long and you can see what a big result it is for us. and I’ve got to say deserved.
Full time
and that’s a sickener for the Blades, the sort of result that can derail a play-off push at this late stage -
Chance for Davies
as he gets up highest to meet Norwood’s corner but he heads it over the bar
Goal Reading
you can’t write it - Reading go up the other end and score what is surely the winner. Wow