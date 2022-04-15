Sheffield United v Reading confirmed teams: Blades make TWO changes
Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash with Reading.
Midfielders John Fleck (groin) and Sander Berge drop out, with Conor Hourihane and Ben Osborn coming into the side.
Berge is on the bench, as is Chris Basham as he makes his return from injury.
Former Blades target John Swift misses out for Reading through injury, but former Wednesday man Lucas Joao starts up front.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Uremovic, Egan, Davies, Stevens, Norwood, Hourihane, Osborn, Gibbs-White, McBurnie.
Subs: A Davies, Basham, Berge, Robinson, Ndiaye, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.Reading: Nyland, Yiadom, Baba, Morrison (c), Holmes, McIntrye, Drinkwater, Laurent, Ejaria, Ince, Joao.
Subs: Southwood, Thomas, Barker, Dele-Bashiru, Ehibhaiomhan, Hoilett, Azeez.