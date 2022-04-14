Paul Heckingbottom, his side and Unitedites will certainly hope so – the Championship promotion race is about to enter the final straight and any slip-ups at this stage could be very costly indeed.

United are in control of their own destiny, sitting sixth with five games remaining, and three of those are at home – starting with the clash with Paul Ince’s side, who are 21st in the table but have embarked on a decent run of form of late, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

United may have a few selection headaches, especially if Chris Basham is declared fit. The centre-half has missed two months of action but returned to training this week.

If United can impose themselves on the game early on, then it could be a difficult afternoon for Reading. Danny’s prediction: Sheffield United 2, Reading 0.

Here’s the side he would pick to face the Royals …

1. Wes Foderingham In inspired form this season, Foderingham is in the running for the Golden Glove and will be eyeing another clean sheet Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

2. George Baldock In Jayden Bogle's absence, Baldock is United's only recognised right-back but has performed well enough of late to keep his place anyway Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

3. Filip Uremovic Chris Basham offers so much to this United side. But until he's fully fit, Filip Uremovic has proved an able deputy and can fulfil the role very well Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4. John Egan Ever-present so far this season, there's absolutely no need for that to change at this stage Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales