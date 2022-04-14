Paul Heckingbottom, his side and Unitedites will certainly hope so – the Championship promotion race is about to enter the final straight and any slip-ups at this stage could be very costly indeed.
United are in control of their own destiny, sitting sixth with five games remaining, and three of those are at home – starting with the clash with Paul Ince’s side, who are 21st in the table but have embarked on a decent run of form of late, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.
United may have a few selection headaches, especially if Chris Basham is declared fit. The centre-half has missed two months of action but returned to training this week.
If United can impose themselves on the game early on, then it could be a difficult afternoon for Reading. Danny’s prediction: Sheffield United 2, Reading 0.
Here’s the side he would pick to face the Royals …