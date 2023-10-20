Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are taking on Manchester United tomorrow night in the Premier League but in the lead up the city is enduring the punishment of Storm Babet. The Blades are hoping to end a run of eight games without a win to start the 2023/24 Premier League season but have their work cut out at home to the Red Devils, who are heavy favourites.

But the focus in the build to the fixture at Bramall Lane has been the weather caused by Storm Babet which is creating chaos across the UK. Six football fixtures have been postponed in the SPFL and although it remains to be seen how matches in England are impacted, here are some updates on weather problems in and around the city of Sheffield ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Sheffield roads flooded due to Storm Babet

A number of roads are reportedly flooded in Sheffield as Storm Babet continues to impact the UK. Forecasters say rain will fall in Sheffield until 9am on Saturday. Roads in areas such as Woodhouse are flooded and public transport has been disrupted, particularly trams.

Weather warnings in Sheffield

An amber weather warning is in place in Sheffield as Storm Babet lashes the UK today. Multiple flood warnings are now in place along the River Don, River Rother and Porter Brook.

Weather impact on travel to Sheffield United v Man Utd fixture