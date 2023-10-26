Everyone knows a road they find a bit hairy to walk along or drive through.

Whether in the car or walking on the pavement, some roads are just more hair-raising than others.

Recent figures show the number of road casualties in Sheffield rose to nearly 1,000 in the space of 2022.

The clip above comes from us at The Star heading out and asking people what they feel the most dangerous road in Sheffield is.

Some were nonplussed and said they couldn't name one - but others were quick to put out examples like City Road and Spital Hill, for everything from what they think are too few crossings to suggesting that speed limits are higher than they should be.

Others suggested that the policy of closing roads to cars - such as in Archer Lane - or the clean air zone is pushing more traffic into residential areas with smaller roads, adding to the problem.