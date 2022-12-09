The Blades are back and hoping to continue their march back to the Premier League

After a month off, Sheffield United are back in Sky Bet Championship action this week. The World Cup break left the Blades sitting pretty in second place, just three points off top spot.

In their last match before the break, the Blades picked up a hard fought 1-0 win against Cardiff City. This leaves them on a run of four wins in the last five.

Opponents Huddersfield are enduring a very different season. The Terriers have lost 11 of their 20 league matches and are currently bottom of the Championship.

They have enjoyed some improved form in recent weeks, however. In their last two matches before the World Cup break, Hddersfield picked up four points.

Sheffield United welcome Huddersfield Town to South Yorkshire for a 3pm kick off on Saturday December 10. Ahead of the Blades’ return to action, here’s how you can catch the highlights and also how you can get tickets to the Bramall Lane fixture.

How to get tickets

There are limited tickets remaining for Saturday’s Yorkshire derby and these can be purchased through the official Sheffield United website . These prices start at £31 Adults, £20 Concessions and £12 Juniors. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.

How to watch highlights

Highlights of Sheffield United’s match against Huddersfield will be available on Sky Sports and the Sky Sports app. For brand new customers you can get Sky TV and Sky Sports for £44 a month for 18 months instead of £51/month. The price includes a Netflix subscription and there’s a £20 set up fee.

If you’re a current Sky customer the cheapest option will cost you £15 extra a month in the 2 for 1 Football Channel Offer and is perfect for fans who only want football. If you want to go all out and have access to all 8 Sky Sports channels including Premier League, F1 and more, it will be an extra £25 a month on top of your current contract.

If you’re already in contract with another provider then you can also sign up to access Sky Sports through a Now TV membership .