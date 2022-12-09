Mark Fotheringham, the Huddersfield Town manager, has spoken of his respect for both Sheffield United and their boss Paul Heckingbottom ahead of his side’s trip to the Premier League promotion-chasers this weekend.

Town make the short trip across Yorkshire to Bramall Lane fresh from a warm-weather training camp as they look to turn around their poor season so far, with last season’s beaten play-off finalists sitting bottom of the table.

Fotheringham was appointed back in September after Town sacked Danny Schofield after 69 days in charge and said of this weekend’s game: “Sheffield United's a massive club in stature. It was a place I always enjoyed going to war at when I was at Norwich. They've got a very good coach, a man I respect.

"He's doing exceptionally well with a fantastic squad there and we'll give them all the respect they deserve. But we always focus on what we're going to bring.

"I just want to start well there and build on the foundations of winning away at Queens Park Rangers and having a really solid defensive performance against Swansea."

Born in Scotland but enjoying most of his coaching experience in Germany, this will be Fotheringham’s first experience of Heckingbottom despite the Blades boss’s time north of the border with Hibernian.

“I've never crossed paths with a lot of the guys who've worked in Scotland,” Fotheringham added. “I'm Scottish in my DNA but I've been out in Germany and that's where my whole [coaching] development has been.

"I've always had an eye on the Scottish game however and Paul's a very good coach. And he seems like a very nice man as well. He's doing a fantastic job at Sheffield United, under big pressure, because they know they've got to beat us.

Mark Fotheringham, the manager of Huddersfield Town: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

“Because their budget's so high and they've got that type of player that is very determined to play in the Premier League.”

