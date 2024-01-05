The latest team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield United's FA Cup third round tie at Gillingham.

Sheffield United will hope to take the first step on the road to Wembley when they visit League Two club Gillingham in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades will be strong favourites to progress against a Gills side that have struggled to reach their pre-season expectations and are currently sat in tenth place in English football's fourth tier. Yet the magic of the FA Cup and the threat of a giant-killing means Chris Wilder's men will have to be at their best to ensure they are in the hat for the fourth round draw.

The Blades boss is facing a number of selection issues ahead of the tie as he contends with an every growing list of injuries was was increased by two further blows over the last week. Ahead of Saturday's tie, The Star assesses with United stars will miss out and when they are likely to return to contention.

OUT: Anis Ben Slimane (international duty) Ben Slimane is unavailable after being selected to represent Tunisia at the African Cup of Nations.

OUT: Yasser Larouci (international duty) Larouci is representing Algeria at the African Cup of Nations.

OUT: Chris Basham (ankle) Basham will be out until next season after his serious leg break.