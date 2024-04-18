Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will be without Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al-Dakhil for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United with the pair set to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Centre-back Beyer has been out since the end of December after picking up an injury against Aston Villa, with manager Vincent Kompany initially suggesting the issue was short-term. Yet the German has not featured since amid reports of a setback.

Fellow defender Al-Dakhil has been out since January with an unspecified injury and ahead of Saturday’s huge relegation crunch match at fellow strugglers United, Kompany has confirmed he expects both to miss the season. Winger Luca Koleosho could make a return in the final matches but will likely not be available this week.

“Jordan and Ameen I think with five games left, I think it’s fair to assume it’s unlikely we won’t see them again this season – other than if there’s a miracle,” Kompany told reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bramall Lane. “Their recoveries will be more geared to having them 100 per cent fit for next season.

“Luca [Koleosho] is doing well.” When asked if we could still see him this season, Kompany said with a wry smile: “Potentially.”

Time is running out for both Burnley and United to make a late push for survival, with the pair six and 10 points away from safety respectively - albeit the Blades also have a game in hand. Games against fellow relegation strugglers can often define a season and at this time of year, victories can prove crucial and defeats fatal.

But the two newly-promoted sides have spent much of the season in the bottom three with many writing them off from August. And Kompany is relishing the chance to send a message that his side are far from out of the picture.

“It's been a must-win for us for a while now,” the Burnley boss insisted. “I guess you get down to the wire, we’re not the only team in the league with must-win games. We talk about must-win but from our side, I don't think we have anything to lose. We were written off about 15 games ago, but we're still fighting.

“We just have to show the same energy as we did in the last games. Football is not always being a better team, it's just the ball landing inside out outside the post. You have to force your own luck and for that you need a certain amount of belief. For us we know we should have now fear, attack the game, try our best and on that day hopefully luck will be a bit more on our side.”