Sheffield United urged to resurrect interest in QPR keeper Seny Dieng if they can't keep Robin Olsen

Dieng, who won his first cap for Senegal earlier this year, featured among the list of potential replacements Slavisa Jokanovic and his coaching staff compiled for Aaron Ramsdale when it became clear the youngster would join Arsenal during last summer’s transfer window.

Although Olsen was one of the United manager’s preferred choices, with his loan move from AS Roma later being finalised minutes before the deadline, the Swede’s contract in the Italian capital is not scheduled to expire until 2023.

If United are unable to regain Premier League status at the first time of asking, that means it could prove difficult for United to retain Olsen’s services beyond May - unless Jose Mourinho’s employers can be persuaded to renew his temporary agreement or come to some arrangement which would facilitate his departure.

Although Wes Foderinghm has shown himself to be a capable deputy for Olsen, who is away on international duty with his country, Jokanovic made it clear he wanted another experienced option between the posts before Ramsdale’s £26.5m switch to the Emirates Stadium was finalised.

Dieng, aged 26, is known to boast admirers among United’s coaching staff which prompted QPR to place an asking price of at least £12m on his head before the start of the present campaign.

Despite refusing to discuss his long-term future after arriving in South Yorkshire, Olsen made it plain he would prefer to stay in England when his deal at United runs-out during an interview with The Star last month.

The former Everton loanee, who boasts appearances at both the World Cup and European Championships on his CV, explained how both he and his family jumped at the chance to return to the country when United’s interest first became known.

Bournemouth, England, 2nd October 2021. Robin Olsen of Sheffield Utd complains to referee Robert Jones about the awarding of a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Olsen has started all of United’s league fixtures since passing his Covid-19 protocols, producing a series of impressive displays against the likes of Derby County and AFC Bournemouth.

Dieng is an ever-present for QPR, helping them climb to sixth in the table. United are 14th and six points behind their rivals from west London.