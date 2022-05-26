Uremovic took advantage of the governing body’s ruling following the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine to agree a short-term move to United earlier this year, making three appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side during the closing stages of the Championship campaign.

Although Russia’s FA and its members remain excluded from international and European competitions, Uremovic must report back to Kazan before June 30.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom welcomes Filip Uremovic to Bramall Lane

However, the centre-half appears to be in a difficult position given that a statement, published by the Kremlin after ordering the invasion of its neighbour, included his homeland on a list of “foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and citizens.”

Asked by The Star if FIFA planned to look again at the situation - and possibly allow foreign footballers in the country to sever their agreements - a spokesperson replied last night: “We have no updates on this matter for the moment.”

Although United included Uremovic on their released list, which also included David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset, they could attempt to lure him back if circumstances allow. However, Heckingbottom privately acknowledges it would prove impossible to match his agreement with Leonid Slutsky’s side.

Filip Uremovic confronts two opponents during a game for Sheffield United against AFC Bournemouth: Andrew Yates / Sportimage