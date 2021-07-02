Sheffield United: Update on Kean Bryan’s Sheffield United future amid West Brom links

Kean Bryan of Sheffield Utd: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The defender, who joined United from City, made his Premier League debut for the Blades last season in the absence of Jack O’Connell and caught the eye with some impressive performances, including scoring at Old Trafford in a memorable victory over Manchester United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender has not yet agreed a new deal with United but has also not rejected the one tabled. He has been training away from Bramall Lane in pre-season, but his United career may not yet be over.

Bryan’s contract situation put West Bromwich Albion on red alert, with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael reportedly eyeing the defender as a summer signing after taking over at The Hawthorns last month.