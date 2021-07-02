Sheffield United: Update on Kean Bryan’s Sheffield United future amid West Brom links
Kean Bryan is still in talks with Sheffield United over remaining at Bramall Lane, after the Blades tabled an offer to the former Manchester City youngster at the end of last season.
The defender, who joined United from City, made his Premier League debut for the Blades last season in the absence of Jack O’Connell and caught the eye with some impressive performances, including scoring at Old Trafford in a memorable victory over Manchester United.
The defender has not yet agreed a new deal with United but has also not rejected the one tabled. He has been training away from Bramall Lane in pre-season, but his United career may not yet be over.
Bryan’s contract situation put West Bromwich Albion on red alert, with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael reportedly eyeing the defender as a summer signing after taking over at The Hawthorns last month.
United begin their season early next month, when they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane.