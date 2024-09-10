Triple Sheffield United promotion hero makes League Two transfer move

Triple Sheffield United promotion hero John Fleck is back in the game after penning a short-term deal with United’s neighbours Chesterfield. The 33-year-old linked up with the League Two side to train recently and has now put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Fleck, who left United in a late move on deadline day back in January, moved to Blackburn Rovers but was a free agent after his time at Ewood Park came to an end through injury. Now 33, Fleck helped the Blades win two promotions in his first three years at the club before they got back in the Premier League in 2022/23.

The Scottish international said: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve been training here for just over a week and the opportunity has come up to sign until the end of the season, so I’m really happy. It’s been great to just get back in amongst the training group so I’m really looking forward to it.”

A five-time international for his country, Fleck came through the ranks at Rangers and almost joined United earlier in his career before eventually making the breakthrough in English football at Coventry City. Speaking after sanctioning the Blades legend’s exit back in January, boss Chris Wilder said: "I think it's important we recognise the contribution John has made over the seven or eight years.

“As what happens at a football club, players come and players go but there's always some that make an incredible mark on their time and John is certainly one of those players.”