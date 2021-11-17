Jokanović, whose men are 18th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with high-flying Coventry City, has placed a central midfielder and two wingers at the top of his wishlist for January as he continues to reshape the Blades’ squad.

Midfielder John Fleck has come in for particular criticism from the Blades’ fanbase at times this season, while United’s backline has developed a concerning habit of conceding soft goals to place more pressure on a strike force packed with talent but, Billy Sharp aside, somewhat lacking in terms of output.

Barcelona’s Alex Collado could be one target that is revisited in January, after a late move to Bramall Lane collapsed in the last transfer window.

And Jokanović, whose side have lost five of their last eight games after defeat at Blackburn Rovers last time out, admitted: “Time is going quick and we need to check how we can support the team, to play better football and to be more successful.

“Sometimes there doesn’t exist different solutions for the team and you must stay with the same players, even if they are not performing especially so good.

“We can fix part of that in the January transfer window and I hope that we will make some important steps for us.”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to sign a midfielder and two wingers in January: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Jokanović felt United let down their 5,000 supporters who made the trip to Ewood Park to watch the hosts run out 3-1 winners, despite Rhian Brewster putting the Blades ahead in just the second minute.

“I am disappointed for the 5,000 people who followed us,” the Serb added.

“We didn’t offer them anything. I trust this team can fight for a different target, and it’s in our hands. Always, it’s in our hands.

“This performance is not acceptable. The level was so low. Blackburn had a really young team and they pushed us from the field with power. They were more solid and more competitive.