Hull City, who are scheduled to travel to Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening, had their Boxing Day clash at home to Blackburn Rovers called off at the eleventh hour because of a number of positive coronavirus cases in their dressing room.

Sources in East Yorkshire suggest as many as 20 players and members of staff are either isolating or have tested positive for Covid-19, meaning Wednesday’s clash at Bramall Lane is in severe jeapordy of going the same way as United’s games against QPR and Preston North End this month.

Both those games were postponed because of a number of Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp, meaning United will have played one game – a 1-0 win away at Fulham – in 26 days by the time Wednesday rolls around.

When Covid-19 first broke in the UK, football largely got through without widespread postponements with regular PCR testing – something United Women forward Sweetman-Kirk would like to see return after the latest farce saw Hull’s clash with Blackburn postponed two hours before kick-off.

“The protocols have changed slightly from last year where it was PCRs two to three times a week,” the pundit said on Talksport.

“Now it’s two to three lateral flows and if it’s positive then you get a PCR but then you’ve got that time frame where you have to get the result back.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk of Sheffield United takes a shot on goal: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“I think the process is quite convoluted and I think that’s maybe something that needs to change. Do we go back to PCRs twice a week to make sure we’re not having these late postponements? For the sake of the players, managers but most of all the fans making those big trips?

“It’s the day that they look forward to all week. And to potentially get there, or go halfway down the motorway and find out the game has been called off at short notice, doesn’t sit right with me.