Sheffield United keep close eye on Hull City's Covid-19 situation after Preston North End clash is postponed
Sheffield United will monitor developments at Hull City over the Christmas period after the Blades’ Boxing Day clash at Preston North End became their latest game to be postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the home side’s camp.
United’s trip to Deepdale was officially called off on Thursday morning after North End officials informed the English Football League that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture.
Clubs, as The Star revealed recently, have been advised that the EFL expects games to be played if teams can raise a squad of 14 players, including a goalkeeper.
In a statement, North End apologised to supporters of both clubs for postponing the Boxing Day fixture, which could have seen the Blades make up further ground on the play-offs if they had secured another positive result in Lancashire.
Instead, attentions turn to United’s clash with Hull City at Bramall Lane on December 29. City manager Grant McCann will miss his side’s Boxing Day clash at home to Blackburn Rovers after testing positive for Covid-19.
The coronavirus outbreak at Hull is not just limited to McCann, with his assistant Cliff Byrne confirming that the club have had some cases amongst players as well.
“It's an ever-changing situation,” he added. “We've got to test on a daily basis now."
As things stand, City’s Boxing Day clash with Blackburn is on and and City hope that their preventative measures against the virus will prevent it having spread to too many further members of McCann’s playing or coaching staff, which would put the Blades game in jeopardy.