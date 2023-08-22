Sheffield United’s transfer ‘curse’ has struck again after a second midfield target this summer suffered an injury in the dying weeks of the transfer window. Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka damaged his knee in the weekend defeat at West Ham and has since gone under the knife to correct the issue.

The PA news agency understands the 19-year-old, who scored his first goal for the club in their 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium, will be out for around six weeks after undergoing surgery on Monday evening. Chukwuemeka emerged as a transfer target for United earlier this summer after struggling for game-time since his £20m move from Aston Villa, but started both of Mauricio Pochettino’s first two Premier League games in charge before his injury - scoring Chelsea’s equaliser at West Ham before making way before the break.

“Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday,” a Chelsea statement confirmed. “Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”

Another United target, Will Smallbone, could also be out until after the transfer window closes next week after injuring his ankle in action for Southampton recently. Saints boss Russell Martin revealed last week that Smallbone’s injury “is not going to be really long-term”, with the club taking “each day as it comes” in terms of his recovery.

“His injury is a bit worse than we would have liked,” Martin said last week. “I also don’t think it is going to be anything too long-term, fingers crossed. But we don’t really know at the moment, to be honest.”