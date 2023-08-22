Sheffield United’s hopes of bringing back James McAtee to Bramall Lane for the remainder of the Premier League season may have just received a shot in the arm as Manchester City agreed a £55m deal for Belgian wonderkid Jeremy Doku. The winger is set to arrive from French club Rennes, pushing McAtee further down the pecking order at the Etihad.

McAtee impressed on loan at United last summer, helping United into the Premier League along with teammate Tommy Doyle, with boss Paul Heckingbottom crying out for more transfer reinforcements at the top end of the pitch after narrow defeats in his side’s opening two games. The 20-year-old has been involved with City’s first-team squad early this season but the arrival of Doku may see officials at the Etihad sanction another temporary departure.

Much may hinge on the immediate future of Cole Palmer, another of City’s talented youngsters who is keen to play first-team football and was linked with the Blades earlier this summer. Speaking recently, boss Pep Guardiola ruled out the possibility of Palmer leaving on loan, with Brighton amongst those credited with an interest in a permanent bid for the England U21 man.