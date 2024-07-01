Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United understood to be interested in Preston North End captain after Deepdale contract decision confirmed

Sheffield United summer transfer target Alan Browne is now officially on the free agent market after Preston North End confirmed that their captain had turned down their offer of a new three-year deal. The 29-year-old had a lucrative new contract on the table at Deepdale, but is now actively seeking a new chapter in his career.

Browne’s deal with Preston officially expired yesterday, after a 10 year spell at Deepdale which brought 414 appearances and 45 goals. United’s Championship rivals, who host the Blades on the opening day of the new season on August 9, confirmed the news with a tribute on their official website. “Preston North End can confirm that Alan Browne’s contract expired yesterday evening on 30th June 2024,” it read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Alan has informed the club that he will not be accepting the offer of a three-year extension to his existing contract and he therefore leaves North End with the best wishes of everybody. Whatever the remaining period of his playing career has in store for him, the club would like to wish Alan, Shauna, and their family all the best for the future. He will forever remain welcome back at Deepdale.”

Ryan Lowe’s side had been desperate to keep Browne at the club after the expiry of his most recent deal, with the offer on the table understood to be the most lucrative in the club’s history. But the longer the saga dragged on, confidence at a breakthrough began to wane at Deepdale. Coventry have also been linked with a move for Browne but United are understood to be keen, with their new head scout Jamie Hoyland aware of Browne’s abilities through his links with Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne has constantly been one of the Championship’s most consistent players in recent years, which is the player profile the Blades are targeting this summer as they look to rebuild their squad following last season’s relegation from the Premier League. Any approach may be hampered, however, by the ongoing takeover process at Bramall Lane, which has seen significant transfer activity placed on ice for the time being.