Facundo Pellistri insists he has developed as a player simply through training at Manchester United after describing the environment at the Premier League giants as like studying at Harvard. The 21-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield United this window, after expressing a desire to play first-team football.

Paul Heckingbottom is closing in on a deal for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer but is targeting more firepower at the top of the pitch as United look to make up for the loss of star man Iliman Ndiaye, who joined Marseille earlier this summer. Pellistri played for his country at last winter’s World Cup and has also featured off the bench for the Red Devils in their Premier League clashes against Wolves and Tottenham so far this season.

The youngster impressed in pre-season and fans have called for him to be given more minutes, but in a conversation with Erik Ten Hag in pre-season Pellistri admitted all parties were “working together to find the best club, the best way, the best option” for the new season, adding: “I am happy with that way because we are all in the same position. I’m hoping to play. In my position and at my age, what you want is to play. We are looking forward to finding the best solution to do that.”

While the youngster’s relative lack of first-team experience may concern some United fans if a deal is reached, Pellistri insists that he has learned a great deal simply from training alongside his parent club’s first-team stars on a day-to-day basis. “Being here, all the players are top players,” he said.

“So when you train here, you learn a lot. Every session is like being at Harvard because you have the best of the best. So, in training, you improve a lot. Last year, I stayed all the season and I improved a lot in all aspects. And, of course, to be here and to live the way United is, you also gain a lot of experience.”

United will have to tie up any deal soon, with the transfer window slamming shut next Friday evening at 11pm. Pellistri was one of a number of first-team players who lost 3-0 in a behind-closed-doors game against Burnley earlier this week, with the likes of Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek also featuring.

“We have very good players and the competition is there but we have good competition,” Pellistri, speaking to his club’s official website, added. “We support each other. The one [who] is best in the moment will play because the important thing for all of us, for the group, is to achieve trophies.