Sheffield United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United are eyeing up two former Blades targets as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, according to reports. The Championship side are eyeing up Lewis O’Brien of Nottingham Forest and are “closing in” on a deal for Rangers’ Glen Kamara, according to the Scottish Sun.

Both men have been players of interest in the past, with former Blades boss Chris Wilder a big admirer of Kamara during his time at Bramall Lane. With Paul Mitchell still in situ as the Blades’ head of recruitment there were inevitable links with Kamara again this summer, with United in need of midfield reinforcements and the Finland international heading for the Ibrox exit door.

But reports north of the border suggest that Kamara is “closing in” on a £5.5m deal to Elland Road, with boss Daniel Farke chasing Kamara all summer. The report adds that Leeds still face competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Coventry City. “I think Glen is at a stage of his career, at 27, where he is either going to be here now for the rest of his career, be here for a considerable future, or we will probably sell him this summer,” Rangers boss Michael Beale said earlier this summer.

United were also previously keen on O’Brien, who impressed for Huddersfield before moving to Forest after their promotion to the Premier League. He didn’t feature much in his first season at the City Ground and after a loan move to Blackburn was scuppered to a paperwork mix-up, was loaned to DC United in the MLS.