The Sheffield United defender featured for Republic of Ireland against Portugal in the 0-0 stalemate last night and the centre-back put on a brilliant performance up against Cristiano Ronaldo.
On Egan, Kenny said: “Defensively we are really strong, three clean sheets in the last three games. In my opinion John Egan could play in the Champions League, I think he should be playing in the Champions League.”
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. Stoke City could green light attacker's departure
Stoke City could be ready to allow Abdallah Sima to return to his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the January window amid the Seagulls' injury crisis. The 20-year-old has made only two Championship appearances for the Potters this season. (The 72)
2. Ex-Preston target dropped by Swansea City boss
Former Preston North End target Michael Obafemi has been dropped from Swansea City's squad due to 'lack of professionalism'. The Lilywhites had a bid accepted by Southampton for the forward, however he rejected it in favour of joining the Swans. (Wales Online)
3. Everton starlet wanted by Blackpool
Blackpool want to resign Everton's Ellis Sims after his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season. The forward scored ten goals for the Seasiders. (Liverpool Echo)
4. Championship trio eyeing Hearts defender
Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have all expressed interest in Hearts defender John Souttar. The 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer. (The 72)
