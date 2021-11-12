The Sheffield United defender featured for Republic of Ireland against Portugal in the 0-0 stalemate last night and the centre-back put on a brilliant performance up against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following the draw, the Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny hailed the entire defence and claimed Egan ‘should be playing in the Champions League’.

On Egan, Kenny said: “Defensively we are really strong, three clean sheets in the last three games. In my opinion John Egan could play in the Champions League, I think he should be playing in the Champions League.”

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Stoke City could green light attacker's departure Stoke City could be ready to allow Abdallah Sima to return to his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the January window amid the Seagulls' injury crisis. The 20-year-old has made only two Championship appearances for the Potters this season. (The 72) Photo: Graham Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Ex-Preston target dropped by Swansea City boss Former Preston North End target Michael Obafemi has been dropped from Swansea City's squad due to 'lack of professionalism'. The Lilywhites had a bid accepted by Southampton for the forward, however he rejected it in favour of joining the Swans. (Wales Online) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Everton starlet wanted by Blackpool Blackpool want to resign Everton's Ellis Sims after his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season. The forward scored ten goals for the Seasiders. (Liverpool Echo) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Championship trio eyeing Hearts defender Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have all expressed interest in Hearts defender John Souttar. The 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer. (The 72) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales