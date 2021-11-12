Blades defender John Egan was in the heart of the backline for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, helping to snuff out the threat of some of Europe’s most dangerous forwards and securing a well-earned point for his country against Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo and all.

And Egan’s performance was so impressive that his international manager said the Cork man should be playing at the highest level of club football.

Republic of Ireland's John Egan fights for the ball with Portugal's Goncalo Guedes, left, during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying match at the Aviva stadium. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

After the 0-0 draw Stephen Kenny hailed his defence and claimed the Blades defender ‘should be playing in the Champions League’.

“The back three were absolutely excellent, Callum Robinson got man of the match but I'd have given it to Shane Duffy,” Kenny said.

“That was the best I have seen him play, the quality of his passing, he was always good at defending, but the whole back three, Seamus Coleman and John Egan, were collectively excellent, Seamus defended really, really well. We are getting better as a team and everyone is playing their part.

“Defensively we are really strong, three clean sheets in the last three games. In my opinion John Egan could play in the Champions League, I think he should be playing in the Champions League.”