Sheffield United's John Egan told he 'should be playing in the Champions League'
Sheffield United’s defence may not have been up to standard lately but one member of it put in an international-class display on Thursday night.
Blades defender John Egan was in the heart of the backline for the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, helping to snuff out the threat of some of Europe’s most dangerous forwards and securing a well-earned point for his country against Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo and all.
And Egan’s performance was so impressive that his international manager said the Cork man should be playing at the highest level of club football.
Read More
After the 0-0 draw Stephen Kenny hailed his defence and claimed the Blades defender ‘should be playing in the Champions League’.
“The back three were absolutely excellent, Callum Robinson got man of the match but I'd have given it to Shane Duffy,” Kenny said.
“That was the best I have seen him play, the quality of his passing, he was always good at defending, but the whole back three, Seamus Coleman and John Egan, were collectively excellent, Seamus defended really, really well. We are getting better as a team and everyone is playing their part.
“Defensively we are really strong, three clean sheets in the last three games. In my opinion John Egan could play in the Champions League, I think he should be playing in the Champions League.”
Already unable to qualify for the World Cup, the Republic’s next match comes on Monday away to Luxembourg before Egan heads back to rejoin his club colleagues ahead of United’s home match against Coventry next Saturday.