The latest Sheffield United and Championship transfer rumours as clubs finally enter the week of the opening weekend of the season.

As Championship managers look to add the final pieces to their squads, transfer rumours are flying and agents are working overtime to secure moves for their players.

A Blades player could well be on the way out of Bramall Lane soon, as a goalkeeper has rumoured interest from a Turkish side. Ivo Grbic is set for another loan move to Turkey as newly promoted Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk have reached an agreement with Sheffield United to sign the Croatian shot-stopper, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The 29-year-old has not had a successful time at S2 and spent last season on loan in Turkey with Caykur Rizespor, where he made 22 league appearances. Grbic signed for the club in January 2024 while they were still a Premier League side and was favoured by Chris Wilder for a short stint until disappointing performances saw him dropped for Wes Foderingham.

New Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles was asked about the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper’s future earlier this summer and said: “There have been some conversations about his situation at the club but I must say, he has been brilliant in the dressing room and in training. And if everything goes according to the things we have been doing, he will get his chance in this pre-season.”

He then featured in pre-season games against Rotherham United and Burton Albion but had to watch on from the bench as Michael Cooper started between the sticks last week against Nice. Grbic now looks set for another season away from Bramall Lane but there is no indication whether this move will include an option or obligation to buy.

Birmingham set to sign former Championship Golden Boot winner

Former prolific Championship forward Chuba Akpom is set for a medical with newly promoted Birmingham City as the club looks to challenge up the table this coming season. Reports coming out of the Netherlands say that a deal has finally been struck between the Blues and Akpom’s club Ajax for a season-long loan. Sky Sports also adds that there will be an obligation to sign the former Arsenal striker for around £7m if they get promoted to the Premier League this season.

Middlesbrough attempted to hijack the move while it was coming to completion but the 2022/23 Championship Golden Boot winner with Boro is now set to undergo a medical with Birmingham City. The American-backed promoted side are building a strong team and Selles and the club will be wary of the threat the Blues could pose this season.

Blades Championship rivals target Liverpool youngster

Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Swansea City and Oxford United are eyeing up a loan move for Liverpool’s James McConnell, reports the Liverpool Echo. Both sides are trying to consolidate their squad in this window and the 20-year-old would be a shrewd bit of business for either side as he’s set to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Sky pundit and former West Brom and Sunderland striker Don Goodman had a glowing review of the youngster, telling Football League World: “He hasn’t been sent out on loan by Liverpool yet, and I do think the reason for that is because they rate him so highly that he’s probably been on the periphery of breaking through into the first team squad on a more regular basis. So he’s a player that, when I saw come on at Wembley, not last season, the season before in the Carabao Cup final when they beat Chelsea, I thought ‘wow, who is this?’”.