Sheffield United transfer rumours: Ex-Blades man could join divisional rivals, Millwall midfielder snubbed by League One club

The Posh are on a poor run themselves, having lost their last two matches on the trot, and Slavisa Jokanovic's side will be confident that they have enough quality to defeat the recently-promoted side.

Meanwhile, United confirmed on Sunday that highly-rated youngster Iliman Ndiaye has signed a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The player said: “I'm very happy the deal is done, my family are proud of me, and it is an exciting time. I've worked hard to get to this point but have been helped by everyone in the Academy, but especially Paul Heckingbottom and Jack Lester and I must thank them.

“The game against Derby in the cup was the first time I've played in front of the fans at Bramall Lane in a senior game and I am looking forward to playing more.”

Blades CEO Stephen Bettis, added: “The whole club sees Iliman as a very exciting prospect and we have worked hard to ensure he has committed his future to the club.

“We hope that now the deal is signed, he concentrates fully on working hard on his game to ensure he reaches the heights that all inside the club believe he is capable of.”

“The whole club sees Iliman as a very exciting prospect and we have worked hard to ensure he has committed his future to the club.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Jensen's claims on Tugay's bizarre half-time ritual Ex-Blackburn Rovers man Matt Jensen has claimed his former teammate and club icon Tugay would often spend half-time smoking within the confines of a toilet cubicle. The Turkish star spent nine seasons at the club, where he won the League Cup in 2002. (Daily Star) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Watt not interested in speculation Coventry City target Elliot Watt has revealed he took little notice of rumours linking him with a move away from Bradford in the last transfer window, but admitted that he deemed the speculation as a compliment. The 21-year-old has just one year left on his current deal. (Yorkshire Post) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Preston set contract priorities Preston North End are set for a busy few months as they decide the futures of eleven players whose contracts expire next summer. Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey and Tom Barkhuizen are said to be the Lilywhites' priority to agree new deals for. (Lancashire Post) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Carroll eyed by multiple second-tier sides Ex-Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham man Andy Carroll is said to have been targeted by a number of Championship sides, including Reading, in the summer transfer window, and the free agent is hopeful of joining a new side soon. It's also possible that he could re-join the Magpies on a new deal. (Football League World) Photo: DAVID KLEIN Photo Sales