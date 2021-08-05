Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades close in on £7m ex-Benfica starlet, Swansea City chase England youth star

The Blades will be looking to get the season off to a flyer, and get one over on a side they've failed to beat in their last five attempts, in a record stretching back to 2009.
Speaking ahead of the game, United midfielder Ben Osborn gave his thoughts on the season ahead, and said: “It's tough. (The second tier) is always tough. Obviously the other two teams that came down [Fulham and West Brom] will want a strong challenge as well.
“But we definitely want to be up there. The way we're going about things in training, the way we're looking to play and take the game to teams, shows we'll be going out more often than not to win games of football.
“The lads have really taken to the gaffer and his staff, trying to implement something a little bit different. He's certainly impressed us.
“Everyone knows his history and the lads were excited even before he started working with us.”
Meanwhile, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic revealed his thoughts on the side's pre-season efforts, and said: “I have to be pleased with the attitude and the determination that has been shown. The players have shown they are listening and ready to take things on board, which is good to see. That is exactly what we want.
"Of course there are things that still need work, but you must look to improve all the time. That is part of football. There are always things you can do better. That's why attitude and personality are so important."