But as Slavisa Jokanovic attempts to change the mood surrounding Sheffield United, prevent his players from becoming paralysed by fear whenever they suffer even the slightest of set-backs, one of the Oscar winning actress’ famous quotations might not be a bad place to start.

“Dwelling on the negative,” she once reminded, “Simply contributes to its power.”

Jokanovic has been on a mission to alter not only how outsiders perceive United’s squad but also how those within it perceive themselves since taking charge in July. It has been a painstaking and at times painful process, as the ghosts of last season’s relegation from the Premier League prove difficult to exorcise. Jokanovic insists the two things - spending eight months being pounded in front of a global audience and this term’s woeful shortage of confidence - aren’t necessarily linked. But when he speaks to the media he is also talking to the dressing room. And publicly acknowledging the obvious would only strengthen a connection he is desperate to break.

After watching his team conspire to lose a game they should have won against Blackpool over the weekend, Jokanovic adopted a noticeably upbeat tone when he previewed tomorrow’s visit to Nottingham Forest with journalists earlier today.

“If you want me to say everything is broke, that everything is no good, then that is not valid,” he said. “That makes no sense, well not to me. Of course, there are things that we can improve upon. I expect them to care about small details. But everything is broken? No. That is not my sensation.”

Jokanovic is right. For every bad thing that is happening to United, there is also a positive. They might have arrived too late to prevent their rivals from establishing a double digit head start, but signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Davies on loan has improved United’s depth of quality. The jury is still out on Conor Hourihane, Robin Olsen and Adlene Guedioura; the former Forest midfielder. However, all three are likely to prove their worth over the course of time.

Progress has also been made, despite claims to the contrary, in terms of the effectiveness of United’s play. Tactics aren’t the issue. Otherwise, United wouldn’t have beaten a resurgent Stoke City or pushed Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth so hard at the Vitality Stadium recently. But psychologically, as anyone who witnessed their self-belief visibly draining away when Keshi Anderson fired Neil Critchley’s side in front towards the end of Saturday’s contest can testify, United are psychologically brittle.

With a major overhaul unlikely during the January transfer window - Jokanovic describing himself as being “realistic” about the resources which will be placed at his disposal during an interview last month - the Serb must attempt to correct that character flaw using more organic methods. Rather than endlessly talking about what United do badly, he wants the conversation to revolve around what they do well.

“We need to find solutions to some problems. But after a defeat, I can not only stay with the negative things. I can not say everything is broken because I believe we are making an improvement. We need to trust in ourselves and be patient and show good work.”

Frustratingly inconsistent, United travel to the City Ground in 17th place and having failed to win back to back matches since January. Forest are 18th but after a woeful start to the campaign under Chris Hughton, Steve Cooper’s players are now showing greater mettle than their counterparts at Bramall Lane. Jack Colback’s 91st minute equaliser at Queens Park Rangers on Friday means Forest have now lost only once in eight outings.

“I repeat, I am satisfied with some parts of the game,” said Jokanovic, who expects both Lys Mousset and Ben Davies to be available despite suffering injuries against Blackpool. “We have made additions in the team, with some work. But we need to do more and keep going. We need to look for benefits from what we are doing on the training ground. Of course football is about results but we must also show trust in our work.”

“I trust if we are creating things, and miss chances, then at some point we will start taking them,” Jokanovic continued. “We try to find solutions to the situations. We don’t stop trusting in our possibilities and work. There are things we are trying to improve, all of us. But I do not agree that my players are doing everything wrong. Because they aren’t. They are doing plenty of things well and what we are trying to do is maximise that.”

Despite United’s faults, pretty much everything good happening at the club right now is occurring on the pitch. A coherent strategy, explaining how they plan to regain and then retain top-flight status, has still yet to be outlined. Conditions at the training complex, despite Oliver Norwood’s decision to go public about them at the beginning of the campaign, still fall way short of those on offer elsewhere in the division.

But, for the time being at least, Jokanovic wants to ensure United are focused purely on football.